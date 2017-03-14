Ewan McGregor Shows Up For 'Trainspotting 2' Press Day But No One Else Does!
It looks like the NYC blizzard may have affected Ewan McGregor‘s press day!
The 45-year-old actor was set to take part in a press event for his upcoming film Trainspotting 2 but he was the only one to show up!
“T2 press day. NY. Where are the press though?” Ewan wrote on his Instagram, including a photo of an empty hallway that should have been bustling with reporters.
Ewan later followed up with another photo of the still-empty hallway, waving in the distance.
It appears that the massive snowstorm prevented anyone from attending so we’re thinking that the Trainspotting 2 event will need to be rescheduled!
