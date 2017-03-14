Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 2:53 pm

Ewan McGregor Shows Up For 'Trainspotting 2' Press Day But No One Else Does!

Ewan McGregor Shows Up For 'Trainspotting 2' Press Day But No One Else Does!

It looks like the NYC blizzard may have affected Ewan McGregor‘s press day!

The 45-year-old actor was set to take part in a press event for his upcoming film Trainspotting 2 but he was the only one to show up!

“T2 press day. NY. Where are the press though?” Ewan wrote on his Instagram, including a photo of an empty hallway that should have been bustling with reporters.

Ewan later followed up with another photo of the still-empty hallway, waving in the distance.

It appears that the massive snowstorm prevented anyone from attending so we’re thinking that the Trainspotting 2 event will need to be rescheduled!

Check out the funny snap below…

A post shared by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on

Photos: WENN
