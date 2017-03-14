Fans Think Beyoncé Subtly Revealed Her Twins' Genders

Fans think that Beyoncé is having twin boys and they’ve got a some pretty interesting reasoning behind their theory!

In a new post on her website, the 35-year-old pregnant entertainer posted some glam photos in a tight black dress.

While nothing seems out of the ordinary, some dedicated fans particularity noticed the big earrings Bey is sporting.

Beyoncé happens to be wearing the same earrings she wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Was a Boy!”

While Bey might just be savvy, it is pretty interesting that she decided to have a photo shoot in a pair of nine year old earrings!

Check out Beyoncé wearing them in her music video below…