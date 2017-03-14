Top Stories
Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017

Gru Meets His Twin Brother in 'Despicable Me 3' Trailer!

The new trailer for Despicable Me 3 has been released and it features the lovable character Gru meeting his long-lost twin brother Dru for the first time!

Steve Carell is returning as the voice of Gru and he is also voicing the twin Dru.

South Park‘s Trey Parker joined the voice cast of the movie as villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

Despicable Me 3, also featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and Julie Andrews, hits theaters on June 30.


Despicable Me 3 – In Theaters June 30 – Official Trailer #2
