Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 12:19 am

Hilary Duff Reveals What She Packs in Son Luca's Lunchbox

Hilary Duff is opening up about some of her and her four-year-old son Luca‘s favorite foods.

The 29-year-old Younger actress says it can sometimes get frustrating accommodating all of Luca‘s preferences!

“He’s picky, but he would crush that cheese plate!” Hilary told People, pointing to a meat-and-cheese plate at the Callie Collection Wines Launch Celebration. “There’s this cheese shop in Beverly Hills I go to often, and he loves to go because they give him salami and prosciutto and weird cheeses, and he houses it!”

“But then all of a sudden he’ll go through a stage where he won’t want to touch spinach, so he is picky but adventurous,” Hilary added. “He loves olives in his lunchbox! It’s so bizarre. But then he won’t touch his turkey sandwich. I’m like, ‘You are your mother’s child, you love salty things!’ But it can be frustrating, for sure.”

ICYMI, find out what Hilary and ex Mike Comrie are planning to do for Luca‘s upcoming birthday!

Pictured: Hilary and good friend Ashley Tisdale stopping by a friend’s house on Monday (March 13) in Studio City, Calif.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Hilary Duff

