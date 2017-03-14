Iron Fist's Finn Jones Responds to Show's Negative Reviews

Finn Jones is responding to some of the negative reviews of his Netflix and Marvel show Iron Fist, which will debut on Friday (March 17).

“These shows are not made for critics, they are first and foremost made for the fans,” Finn told Metro during an interview. “I also think some of the reviews we saw were seeing the show through a very specific lens. And I think when the fans of the Marvel Netflix world and fans of the comic books view the show through the lens of just wanting to enjoy a superhero show, then they will really enjoy what they see.”

The show has faced some criticism for not casting an Asian lead as Danny Rand. Asyiqin Haron, the creative director of Geeks of Color, and Finn got in a Twitter quarrel over the whitewashing issue.

Iron Fist currently has a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.