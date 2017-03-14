Jake Gyllenhaal & Rebecca Ferguson Bring 'Life' to Berlin

Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson stepped out to support their upcoming film Life!

The co-stars looked chic at a photo call for the film on Tuesday (March 14) at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany.

Life follows a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission turns to terror as they discover a rapidly evolving extraterrestrial life form that caused extinction on Mars.

In a new clip from the film, Jake‘s character attempts to rescue Rebecca‘s character, who is drowning in her space suit while trying to make a repair on the shuttle.

Life is set to hit theaters on March 24.

Check out the scary clip below…