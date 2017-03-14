Tue, 14 March 2017 at 5:29 pm
Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless on an Island in Australia
Justin Bieber puts his toned body on display while going shirtless on Tuesday (March 14) on an island off the Sunshine Coast in Australia.
The 23-year-old singer enjoyed a day off from the Purpose Tour with some friends. He playfully flipped his middle fingers at photographers at one point.
Justin took to his Instagram account the day before to share a photo of him floating in the pool wearing what appears to be a black speedo. See the picture below!
