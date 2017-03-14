Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Karl Cook Reveals Her Hidden Talent!

Who knew Kaley Cuoco was so musical?

The 31-year-old actress – who recently agreed to take a pay cut to give raises to some of her Big Bang Theory co-stars – showed off her tambourine-playing skills on stage at the BNP Paribas Open, an international tennis tournament held in Indian Wells, Calif., this month.

“You know part of a relationship is you learn more and more about one another,” Kaley‘s boyfriend and fellow equestrian Karl Cook captioned the Instagram video below. “Today I learn Kaley can play the tambourine. You should have seen my surprise, what’s next honey, falconry. Ok actually please falconry, that would be awesome!”

The staff apparently had to use photos from the Internet to print on Kaley and Karl‘s ID cards!

“@bnpparibasopen where they found pictures on the internet for our credentials,” Karl shared. “I’m not at all sure where they got my picture but I feel like they intentionally found a horrendous picture to accentuate the juxtaposition. I mean come on. Kaley looks like a goddess and I look some one who was just peeled off the pavement after tailgating too hard at a NASCAR race.”

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Pictured: Kaley grabbing some grub after her yoga class on Monday (March 13) in Studio City, Calif., and going grocery shopping with Karl at Whole Foods in Los Angeles that same day.

Click inside to see the ID card photos and more pics and videos from the couple’s day…

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

I was going to go blue steal but then I thought I'd improvise, not every idea can be a good one, shucks. Seriously though, Kaley Lucy and I are having a great time here watching the Bryan brothers band play. A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Payback for posting my (awesome) tambourine skills. Here's secret video of @mrtankcook being an obsessed @bryanbros @mikecbryan fan , wearing their gear and trying to get their attention on stage 😂😂😂👌🏼 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Threesome with @mrtankcook & Tillybear 🙈💕🐎 A post shared by @normancook on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:11pm PST