Katharine McPhee Throws It Back to Days of 'Smash'

Katharine McPhee is reminiscing about her days on Smash!

The 32-year-old actress starred on the NBC series during its run from 2012 to 2013 and she can’t believe how long it’s been since they wrapped.

Katharine took to her Instagram to share some memories from the series, which wrapped filming four years ago!

“#tbt to Smash. And 4 years ago today we wrapped on our last episode. Time flys!! Such great memories! Miss my partner in crime @meganhilty and @therealdebramessing ❤,” Katharine wrote, adding some photos from the series.

