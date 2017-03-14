Kristen Bell Opens Up About Why Social Media Scares Her

Kristen Bell is spilling her thoughts about the world of social media.

The 36-year-old actress opened up during a discussion at Create & Cultivate‘s pop up as part of the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, TX.

“Here’s how I feel about social media: it scares me from a maternal perspective. It scares me that young people confuse a heart on Instagram with a beating one. For me, I post when I feel like it and I refuse to let it make me feel less than or more than,” Kristen explained.

She added, “I can’t sleep at night unless I’m a part of a broader conversation about kindness, like reminding people that Flint Michigan still doesn’t have clean water. I challenge myself to stay engaged and talk about the things I want to hear about.”