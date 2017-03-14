Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 2:36 pm

Kristen Bell Opens Up About Why Social Media Scares Her

Kristen Bell Opens Up About Why Social Media Scares Her

Kristen Bell is spilling her thoughts about the world of social media.

The 36-year-old actress opened up during a discussion at Create & Cultivate‘s pop up as part of the 2017 SXSW Festival on Sunday (March 12) in Austin, TX.

“Here’s how I feel about social media: it scares me from a maternal perspective. It scares me that young people confuse a heart on Instagram with a beating one. For me, I post when I feel like it and I refuse to let it make me feel less than or more than,” Kristen explained.

She added, “I can’t sleep at night unless I’m a part of a broader conversation about kindness, like reminding people that Flint Michigan still doesn’t have clean water. I challenge myself to stay engaged and talk about the things I want to hear about.”
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 01
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 02
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 03
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 04
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 05
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 06
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 07
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 08
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 09
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 10
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 11
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 12
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 13
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 14
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 15
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 16
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 17
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 18
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 19
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 20
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 21
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 22
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 23
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 24
kristen bell opens up about why social media scares her 25

Photos: Becki Smith of Smith House Photo
Posted to: Brooklyn Decker, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here