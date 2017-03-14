Lea Michele: 'Anything's Possible' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele has dropped off a brand new song titled “Anything’s Possible,” and now you can stream it right here!

The track, along with lead single “Love Is Alive,” is off the 30-year-old entertainer’s upcoming sophomore album Places, which is due out on April 28.

“It’s my personal anthem for the past two years,” Lea told USA TODAY. “This is a song about having faith through whatever life brings your way. To always believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that anything is truly possible. It’s about leaving the negativity and the past behind and moving forward with confidence and strength.”

“Anything’s Possible” is available when you pre-order Places on iTunes now!



Lea Michele – ‘Anything’s Possible’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lea Michele’s new song…