Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 8:39 am

Lea Michele: 'Anything's Possible' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele: 'Anything's Possible' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lea Michele has dropped off a brand new song titled “Anything’s Possible,” and now you can stream it right here!

The track, along with lead single “Love Is Alive,” is off the 30-year-old entertainer’s upcoming sophomore album Places, which is due out on April 28.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

“It’s my personal anthem for the past two years,” Lea told USA TODAY. “This is a song about having faith through whatever life brings your way. To always believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that anything is truly possible. It’s about leaving the negativity and the past behind and moving forward with confidence and strength.”

Anything’s Possible” is available when you pre-order Places on iTunes now!


Lea Michele – ‘Anything’s Possible’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lea Michele’s new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lea Michele, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here