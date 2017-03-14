Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 11:09 pm

Luke Bryan Can't Pronounce 'Gyro' in Hilarious Fallon Video!

Luke Bryan Can't Pronounce 'Gyro' in Hilarious Fallon Video!

Luke Bryan made a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week in a sketch about how he didn’t know how to pronounce the word “gyro.”

In the video, Luke and Jimmy are seen on the street and getting ready to order from a food cart. Luke realizes he doesn’t know how to say the word “gyro” and doesn’t want to embarrass himself so he points at the picture instead. He then goes into a funny music video!

“Is it gee-ro, jyro, here-o, or yai-ro? Never been filled with so much doubt. Is it gwy-ro, ga-hee-ro, yurro, or worbtse? We can safely rule that last one out,” he sings. Watch below!


Luke Bryan ft. Jimmy Fallon: “I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Luke Bryan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here