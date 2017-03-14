Luke Bryan Can't Pronounce 'Gyro' in Hilarious Fallon Video!

Luke Bryan made a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week in a sketch about how he didn’t know how to pronounce the word “gyro.”

In the video, Luke and Jimmy are seen on the street and getting ready to order from a food cart. Luke realizes he doesn’t know how to say the word “gyro” and doesn’t want to embarrass himself so he points at the picture instead. He then goes into a funny music video!

“Is it gee-ro, jyro, here-o, or yai-ro? Never been filled with so much doubt. Is it gwy-ro, ga-hee-ro, yurro, or worbtse? We can safely rule that last one out,” he sings. Watch below!



Luke Bryan ft. Jimmy Fallon: “I Don’t Know How to Pronounce Gyro”