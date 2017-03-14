Machine Gun Kelly Teases New Single With Hailee Steinfeld
Machine Gun Kelly has a new song coming out with Hailee Steinfeld and we’re sure it’s going to be a smash!
The 26-year-old rapper and the 20-year-old singer are set to release a new track called “At My Best” on March 17th.
While at the Kids Choice Awards, MGK compared the song to “Bad Things,” his current hit with Camila Cabello.
“We have a whole run of that song ahead of us…the song, just like ‘Bad Things,’ it’s another ‘feel’ song, it makes you feel something. I think when you’re like, the voice that’s…controlling someone’s emotions, that’s just like the best therapy ever,” he told Tiger Beat.
Check out the album artwork for the single below…
at my best ft @haileesteinfeld – friday 3/17 pic.twitter.com/F5hp7Thv5s
— Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) March 14, 2017