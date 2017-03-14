Machine Gun Kelly Teases New Single With Hailee Steinfeld

Machine Gun Kelly has a new song coming out with Hailee Steinfeld and we’re sure it’s going to be a smash!

The 26-year-old rapper and the 20-year-old singer are set to release a new track called “At My Best” on March 17th.

While at the Kids Choice Awards, MGK compared the song to “Bad Things,” his current hit with Camila Cabello.

“We have a whole run of that song ahead of us…the song, just like ‘Bad Things,’ it’s another ‘feel’ song, it makes you feel something. I think when you’re like, the voice that’s…controlling someone’s emotions, that’s just like the best therapy ever,” he told Tiger Beat.

Check out the album artwork for the single below…