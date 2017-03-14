Maika Monroe & Maia Mitchell Premiere 'Hot Summer Nights' at SXSW Festival 2017

The cast of Hot Summer Nights brought the film to the 2017 SXSW Festival.

Stars Maika Monroe, Maia Mitchell, Timothee Chalamet, Alex Roe, and director Elijah Bynum stepped out for the premiere and a press conference on Monday night (March 13) in Austin, Texas.

Hot Summer Nights is set in 1991 and “follows a teen boy who befriends the town rebel. He falls in love and gets entangled in a drug ring — all over the course of one summer in the Cape,” according to THR.

15+ pictures inside of Maika Monroe, Maia Mitchell, and more at SXSW…