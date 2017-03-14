Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Dish on 'This Is Us' Fight Scene

There was a big fight during the season finale of This Is Us between Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia‘s characters and now they are dishing on what went into the filming.

Before reading any further into this post, beware of spoilers from the finale!

“We definitely spent a good amount of time talking about the scene, and then a little rehearsing of the scene,” Milo told THR. “But when it came time to film the scene we both knew it wasn’t going to be the same day of work that we’d had in the past. It was a completely different day of work. I picked my chair up out of the room that Mandy and I usually share and I walked out. When the cameras were up on shoulders and action was called we both came out swinging. I had to remove myself and go walk around the house to take in the memories of what Jack knows his home to be so that when it all came crashing down I could remember it all.”

“It was kind of torture. I love Milo and it’s not fun not sitting next to each other and asking each other questions. Our rapport is so easy and familiar and comfortable, so to have to keep ourselves apart from each another throughout this entire episode, the tension was palpable,” Mandy added. “Dan Fogelman was really adamant about shooting the entire scene in one take, which we did. It was really draining, and taxing and not particularly fun. It was like climbing a mountain but once that was off our plate the rest of the episode felt like smooth sailing.”

Pictured inside: Mandy, Milo, and the cast attending a screening of the finale on Tuesday (March 14) at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.