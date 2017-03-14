Michelle Branch Debuts 'Best You Ever' Music Video - Watch Here!

Following its premiere last week, Michelle Branch unleashes the official music video for her brand new song “Best You Ever“!

“It was kind of my, for lack of better comparisons, it was kind of my “Are you happy now?” on this album,” the 33-year-old singer told Refinery29. “It’s definitely a breakup song and I think there’s often times when you break up with people when you want to be like ‘You’re gonna regret this. You don’t realize how good you have it. You’re gonna miss me some day.’”

“This video is really behind the scenes,” Michelle added. “Basically, the whole thing was shot in my home studio in Nashville so it started as like a behind the scenes studio video and it developed into something more. It’s fun.

You can pre-order Michelle‘s new album Hopeless Romantic on iTunes now and receive two tracks instantly.



Michelle Branch – Best You Ever’