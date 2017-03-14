Milo Ventimiglia Wants 'This Is Us' Fans To Not Focus On Jack's Death - Watch Here!

There is only one more episode left to air for the first season of NBC’s hit series This Is Us, and now, Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about whether we will learn more details about his character Jack’s death.

“I mean, maybe, maybe not, maybe you will,” the 39-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 13) in Los Angeles.

“The one thing that you do know is that Jack is dead and everybody’s fascinated with knowing how and when and why,” Milo added. “The thing that I keep thinking about, or keep talking about to people is worry about how he’s living, why he’s living. Those are the moments. You don’t want to focus on a death, you wanna focus on his life and his kids.”

“You may, you may,” Milo teased to Jimmy. “I have no idea — actually, I do have an idea. Yeah, I totally know.”



Milo Ventimiglia on His Character’s Death on ‘This is Us’

Click inside to watch the rest of Milo Ventimiglia’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Milo Ventimiglia – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’



Milo Ventimiglia – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’