Mischa Barton's Lawyer Vows to Find Person Shopping Sex Tape

There have been reports this week that Mischa Barton has a sex tape being shopped around the internet and now she has retained a lawyer to fight the release of the video.

The 31-year-old actress’ attorney Lisa Bloom released a statement saying that she is “very proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is courageously standing up for her rights.”

“It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time,” she continued in the statement.

“There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it,” the statement added. “I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

Bloom told People that Mischa potentially will pursue the case in both civil and criminal court.