Neil Patrick Harris Got His First Tattoo in Honor of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'!

Neil Patrick Harris poses with husband David Burtka at the Experience Harlem event hosted by Airbnb and Ghetto Gastro on Tuesday night (March 14) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was joined at the event by Trevor Noah and longtime love Jordyn Taylor along with Gayle King for the event promoting local businesses in Harlem.

The day before, Neil took to Instagram to show off his first ever tattoo in honor of his Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events getting picked up for a second season!

“We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna @unfortunatetv @netflix,” Neil captioned the below pic.