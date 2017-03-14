Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:26 pm

Neil Patrick Harris Got His First Tattoo in Honor of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'!

Neil Patrick Harris Got His First Tattoo in Honor of 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'!

Neil Patrick Harris poses with husband David Burtka at the Experience Harlem event hosted by Airbnb and Ghetto Gastro on Tuesday night (March 14) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was joined at the event by Trevor Noah and longtime love Jordyn Taylor along with Gayle King for the event promoting local businesses in Harlem.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Neil Patrick Harris

The day before, Neil took to Instagram to show off his first ever tattoo in honor of his Netflix show A Series of Unfortunate Events getting picked up for a second season!

“We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate. #firsttattoo #anklebone #oof #olaf #scampstamp @andersonluna @unfortunatetv @netflix,” Neil captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nph got his first tattoo 01
nph got his first tattoo 02
nph got his first tattoo 03
nph got his first tattoo 04
nph got his first tattoo 05
nph got his first tattoo 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Burtka, Gayle King, Jordyn Taylor, Neil Patrick Harris, Trevor Noah

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here