Nick Jonas Is Taking Some Time Off to Explore Europe!

Nick Jonas read to take on Europe during some time off!

The 24-year-old singer has had a hectic year and is taking a break to explore Europe with some friends, including his pal Kevin Covert and football player Chris Ganter.

Nick took to his Instagram to open up about his first stop in Amsterdam and let fans know what he’s got planned!

“So blessed to have some time off after a crazy year to be exploring here in Europe. Hanging with some of my closest friends.. visiting museums.. eating amazing food. Drinking amazing drinks.. and getting inspired for this year and all the incredible things ahead,” Nick wrote, adding the hashtag “#NickInEurope.”

Nick also shared a funny video hanging in a bar with some friends.

We can’t wait to see more “#NickInEurope adventures!