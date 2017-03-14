Top Stories
Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 7:23 pm

Nick Jonas Is Taking Some Time Off to Explore Europe!

Nick Jonas Is Taking Some Time Off to Explore Europe!

Nick Jonas read to take on Europe during some time off!

The 24-year-old singer has had a hectic year and is taking a break to explore Europe with some friends, including his pal Kevin Covert and football player Chris Ganter.

Nick took to his Instagram to open up about his first stop in Amsterdam and let fans know what he’s got planned!

“So blessed to have some time off after a crazy year to be exploring here in Europe. Hanging with some of my closest friends.. visiting museums.. eating amazing food. Drinking amazing drinks.. and getting inspired for this year and all the incredible things ahead,” Nick wrote, adding the hashtag “#NickInEurope.”

Nick also shared a funny video hanging in a bar with some friends.

We can’t wait to see more “#NickInEurope adventures!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here