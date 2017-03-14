Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 11:30 am

Prince William Busts Out His Best Dance Moves in the Club - Watch Now!

Prince William Busts Out His Best Dance Moves in the Club - Watch Now!
  • Prince William busted out his best 90s dance moves in this amazing video – TMZ
  • Rupert Grint reveals just how close the Harry Potter cast still is – Just Jared Jr
  • Are Kylie Jenner and Tyga done? – Gossip Cop
  • There’s a theory spreading about Beyonce‘s earrings – Lainey Gossip
  • Hugh Grant is gonna have more dance moves in the Love Actually reunion – TooFab
  • You have to find out about Cara Delevingne‘s new project – MTV
  • This dog’s terrible dog show performance is going viral – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here