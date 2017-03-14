Priyanka Chopra & Evan Rachel Wood Face Off Against Jimmy Fallon In Tandem Sculptionary!

Priyanka Chopra and Evan Rachel Wood teamed up to play Tandem Sculptionary against Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s (March 13) episode The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 34-year-old actress and Evan, 29, joined forces against Jimmy and Evan‘s Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa as they did their best to sculpt and identify objects made of clay. Each of the them got very close as they sculpted through the arms of the other person – Watch the hilarious bit below!

Priyanka also sat down on the couch and promoted her hit show Quantico, talked about working with Zac Efron in Baywatch, and showed Jimmy how to celebrate Holi with a messy paint fight.



Tandem Sculptionary with Priyanka Chopra, Evan Rachel Wood & Zach Villa

Priyanka Chopra Enjoyed Demeaning The Rock and Zac Efron for Baywatch



Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Celebrate Holi with a Messy Paint Fight