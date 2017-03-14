Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 12:47 am

Rachel Bilson & Chris Carmack Have 'O.C.' Reunion on 'Nashville' Set

Rachel Bilson & Chris Carmack Have 'O.C.' Reunion on 'Nashville' Set

Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack are giving us major 2003 flashbacks!

The 35-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor – who played Summer Roberts and Marissa’s boyfriend Luke Ward, respectively, on FOX’s The O.C. – reunited tonight on the set of CMT series Nashville.

“‘Welcome to Nashville B****……this is how it’s done in Tennessee’ @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt,” Rachel captioned the Instagram photo below, referencing Chris‘ famous line from the very first episode of The O.C.

Rachel recently joined the Nashville cast for the second half of season five, while Chris plays Will Lexington.

Rachel is expected to have a major role associated with the Rayna James’ record label Highway 65, according to Deadline.

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Carmack, Rachel Bilson

