Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 7:55 pm

Rachel Maddow Will Reveal Donald Trump's Tax Returns Tonight

Rachel Maddow has announced that she has Donald Trump‘s tax returns and that she will be revealing them on her show on Tuesday night (March 14).

“BREAKING: We’ve got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC,” she tweeted a little more than an hour before the episode was scheduled to air. She added, “(Seriously).”

Trump refused to release his tax returns during his presidential campaign and the public still has not seen them.

This is definitely going to be an interesting episode of television, so make sure to tune in!
