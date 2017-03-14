Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 4:56 pm

Rihanna & Adam Driver's Flick 'Annette' Gets Picked Up By Amazon

Rihanna & Adam Driver's Flick 'Annette' Gets Picked Up By Amazon

Rihanna and Adam Driver‘s upcoming film Annette just got picked up by Amazon Studios, according to Variety.

The music-filled drama will feature original music from 1970s art-rock band the Sparks and marks French director Leos Carax’s English-language debut.

The film was originally set to also star Rooney Mara, but she had to leave the project due to other commitments.

Producers are currently looking for an additional female lead.

Production on Annette is set to begin this spring in LA and several other international locations.

