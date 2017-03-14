Selena Gomez Is Adorably Borrowing The Weeknd's Clothing!

Selena Gomez must be missing The Weeknd while he’s on tour because it looks like she’s wearing his clothing!

The 24-year-old actress shared a snap wearing a red hoodie in the studio last week and both fans and The Weeknd noticed it’s his hoodie!

The Weekend even commented on the pic, simply writing, “Sweater” and jokingly adding the rolling eyes emoji.

Pictured inside: Selena and some friends getting in a Pilates workout on Tuesday (March 14) in Los Angeles.

Check out both Selena and The Weekend in the hoodie below…