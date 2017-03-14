Selena Gomez Makes Major Donation to USC to Fund Lupus Research

Selena Gomez is giving back to help find a cure for lupus!

The 24-year-old entertainer, who was diagnosed with lupus several years ago, made a major donation to the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Her donation will kick start the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research, which will fund a pilot research program focused on treating complications of the autoimmune disease.

“I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine. I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this,” Selena said in a statement.

Last year, Selena took some time off from the spotlight to deal with anxiety and depression stemming from lupus.

Additional contributions to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research can be made on USC’s website.