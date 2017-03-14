Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 12:36 am

Selena Gomez Makes Major Donation to USC to Fund Lupus Research

Selena Gomez Makes Major Donation to USC to Fund Lupus Research

Selena Gomez is giving back to help find a cure for lupus!

The 24-year-old entertainer, who was diagnosed with lupus several years ago, made a major donation to the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine.

Her donation will kick start the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research, which will fund a pilot research program focused on treating complications of the autoimmune disease.

“I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine. I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this,” Selena said in a statement.

Last year, Selena took some time off from the spotlight to deal with anxiety and depression stemming from lupus.

Additional contributions to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research can be made on USC’s website.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Candice Swanepoel shows off some skin during her photo shoot - TMZ
  • Lorde wears a wedding veil during her SNL performance - Gossip Cop
  • Zendaya wins Best Actress award at Kids' Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor is not a fan of The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss track - Lainey Gossip
  • Is The Vampire Diaries getting another spinoff show? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here