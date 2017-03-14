Singer Shawn Mendes Books First Major Acting Role!

A congrats is in order for Shawn Mendes.

The 18-year-old “Treat You Better” singer just booked his first big acting role in the upcoming film musical Summer of Love, according to THR.

No Strings Attached director Ivan Reitman is set to pen the script and direct the film.

There aren’t many plot details available, but the title is reportedly in reference to the summer of 1967 when hippies demonstrated their opposition to the Vietnam War in San Francisco.

To get more information on Shawn‘s role in the musical, head over to