Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 4:07 pm

Terrence Howard & Paula Patton Set to Star in Thriller '.38'

Terrence Howard and Paula Patton are set to star in upcoming flick .38, according to THR.

The duo have officially signed on to join the cast of the crime thriller, in addition to Mike Epps.

The film follows a rookie cop on the in St. Louis as he spends his first night on the job.

After a brutal killing occurs, he sees up close the bonds of loyalty, work and family that bind together the cops, both black and white.

The film is expected to begin production this May in Thomasville, Georgia.
Photos: WENN
