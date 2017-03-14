'The Bachelor' Nick Viall & His New Fiancée Stop By 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Nick Viall has handed out his final rose and is officially engaged!

The 36-year-old reality star and his new fiancée made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give their first interview.

“You probably know Nick better than I do,” Nick‘s fiancé joked with Jimmy Kimmel.

The couple chatted about who they told after getting engaged, Nick‘s decision to join Dancing With The Stars and how they’re making long distance work.

Spoiler Alert! Do not watch the interview if you do not want to know who won The Bachelor!

Click inside to watch the entire interview…

