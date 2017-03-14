Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 8:33 am

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Reveal Where They First Made Love

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Reveal Where They First Made Love

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi play “The Newly Engaged Game” (a play on “The Newlywed Game”) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the big reveal in the finale.

First, the pair were asked some more general questions including what is their middle names, their zodiac signs, celeb crushes, and more.

The final question was, where was the first place they had sex. Fortunately, their answers matched up! (The answer is “Finland,” where the finale took place!)

Click inside to see more from their Jimmy Kimmel Live…
Photos: ABC
