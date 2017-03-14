The Kardashians Head Out For a Family Movie Night

The Kardashian family hit the town for a casual night out!

The fam, including Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian as well as Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West were spotted spending time together on Monday evening (March 13) in Westlake, Calif.

During the family outing, the group stopped by a movie theater to catch a flick together.

The day before, the family premiered the dramatic first episode of Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the teaser for upcoming episodes, the family discusses Kim‘s Paris robbery, Kanye‘s hospitalization and Kourtney‘s relationship with Scott.