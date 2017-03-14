Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Dave Franco &amp; Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

'The Bachelorette' 2017: Rachel's First Four Men Revealed!

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 3:50 am

The Kardashians Head Out For a Family Movie Night

The Kardashians Head Out For a Family Movie Night

The Kardashian family hit the town for a casual night out!

The fam, including Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian as well as Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West were spotted spending time together on Monday evening (March 13) in Westlake, Calif.

During the family outing, the group stopped by a movie theater to catch a flick together.

The day before, the family premiered the dramatic first episode of Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the teaser for upcoming episodes, the family discusses Kim‘s Paris robbery, Kanye‘s hospitalization and Kourtney‘s relationship with Scott.

Just Jared on Facebook
kardashian family heads out for movie night 01
kardashian family heads out for movie night 02
kardashian family heads out for movie night 03
kardashian family heads out for movie night 04
kardashian family heads out for movie night 05
kardashian family heads out for movie night 06
kardashian family heads out for movie night 07

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bob Thornton has some advice for ex Angelina Jolie - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is funding lupus research - Gossip Cop
  • Camila Cabello goes to Taylor Swift for boy advice - Just Jared Jr
  • The Bachelor has had some pretty beautiful finale locations - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez deleted an Instagram post with Alex Rodriguez - Lainey Gossip
  • Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here