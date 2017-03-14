'The Matrix' is Being Rebooted by Warner Bros.

A reboot of the beloved sci-fi action movie The Matrix is in the works at Warner Bros., the studio that released the original franchise.

The Wachowski siblings, who wrote and directed the original trilogy, are reportedly not going to be involved in the reboot, according to THR.

The Matrix, which starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, was released in 1999 and won four Academy Awards.

Keanu recently said he would be open to doing another Matrix movie if the Wachowskis were involved. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” he told Yahoo Movies.

It is rumored that Michael B. Jordan is being eyed to star in the reboot!