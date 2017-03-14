Top Stories
Celebs Express Excitement Over Rachel Maddow's Report on Trump's Tax Returns - Read Tweets!

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 9:33 pm

'The Matrix' is Being Rebooted by Warner Bros.

'The Matrix' is Being Rebooted by Warner Bros.

A reboot of the beloved sci-fi action movie The Matrix is in the works at Warner Bros., the studio that released the original franchise.

The Wachowski siblings, who wrote and directed the original trilogy, are reportedly not going to be involved in the reboot, according to THR.

The Matrix, which starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, was released in 1999 and won four Academy Awards.

Keanu recently said he would be open to doing another Matrix movie if the Wachowskis were involved. “They would have to write it and direct it. And then we’d see what the story is, but yeah, I dunno, that’d be weird, but why not?” he told Yahoo Movies.

It is rumored that Michael B. Jordan is being eyed to star in the reboot!
