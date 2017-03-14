Trump's Lawyer Says Snoop Dogg Should Apologize for New Music Video

Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer is speaking out to slam rapper Snoop Dogg for making a fake assassination attempt on the president in his new “BadBadNotGood” music video.

Snoop pulls out a fake gun and points it at a clown version of Trump in the recently released video.

“It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology,” lawyer Michael Cohen told TMZ. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

“I’m not really sure I understand the artistic value to having somebody dress up as Trump and firing a weapon at him,” he added. “I certainly would not have accepted it if it was President Obama. I certainly don’t accept it as President Trump, and in all fairness, it’s not funny, it’s not artistic.”

“If you have a protest, that’s fine. Make a point. But he has to learn that they have to respect the office of the presidency. Just because you want to hide behind the guise of artistic capabilities or artistic freedom of speech doesn’t make it right, and Snoop knows that, and he played very close to the line here,” Cohen continued.

Watch the interview with the lawyer below.