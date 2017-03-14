Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Lunch with Her Ladies!

Vanessa Hudgens looks chic as she steps out for an iced coffee on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress wore a cute green cropped top and plaid pants yellow-tinted sunglasses for her afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Over the weekend, Vanessa stepped out with a few of her girl friends (including BFF Ashley Tisdale!) at the Catch LA restaurant for brunch.

FROZÉ ALL DAY @catch A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens stepping out for iced coffee…