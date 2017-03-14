Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:53 pm
Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Lunch with Her Ladies!
Vanessa Hudgens looks chic as she steps out for an iced coffee on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old actress wore a cute green cropped top and plaid pants yellow-tinted sunglasses for her afternoon outing.
Over the weekend, Vanessa stepped out with a few of her girl friends (including BFF Ashley Tisdale!) at the Catch LA restaurant for brunch.
