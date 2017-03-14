Top Stories
'This Is Us' Finale Still Leaves a Question Unanswered (Spoilers)

White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 10:53 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Grabs Lunch with Her Ladies!

Vanessa Hudgens looks chic as she steps out for an iced coffee on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress wore a cute green cropped top and plaid pants yellow-tinted sunglasses for her afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Over the weekend, Vanessa stepped out with a few of her girl friends (including BFF Ashley Tisdale!) at the Catch LA restaurant for brunch.

FROZÉ ALL DAY @catch

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens stepping out for iced coffee…

Best ladies brunch @catch ❤ thank you @markbirnbaum #Frozé

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens

