Watch Justin Theroux in 'Leftovers' Teaser Ahead of Final Season (Video)

Justin Theroux is gearing up for the third and final season of The Leftovers!

The 45-year-old actor, who plays Kevin Garvey, will return for eight more episodes of the HBO series when it premieres on April 18.

In the meantime, HBO has released a promo video reminding fans of some of the most harrowing events that occurred during the first two seasons.

Fans can re-watch all of the episodes via HBO GO and HBO NOW.



The Leftovers takes place three years after the disappearance of 2 percent of the global population, following a group of people from New York who struggle to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy of the unexplained nature of the event.

Watch the new promo clip below, and the ominous season three trailer here!

Relive it all from the start. #TheLeftovers returns April 16 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/XnaQsXwOpm — The Leftovers (@TheLeftoversHBO) March 3, 2017

Pictured: Justin hitting the gym for for a workout on Monday (March 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.