White House Responds to Rachel Maddow's Tax Returns Report

The White House has responded to the announcement that Rachel Maddow is releasing Donald Trump‘s tax returns on her show this evening.

The MSNBC anchor has obtained Trump‘s 2005 federal tax returns and she will be revealing all on the show.

Celebs have been freaking out over the chance to see Trump‘s tax returns after he refused to release the returns during his campaign.

Click inside to read the White House’s statement…

“You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago,” the White House said in a statement.

“Before being elected President, Mr. Trump was one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the statement continued. “That being said, Mr. Trump paid $38 million even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes and this illegally published return proves just that.”

“Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns,” the White House added. “The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”