Whoopi Goldberg Vows to Come After Fake News Story Writer

Whoopi Goldberg was the victim of a fake news story and she says she is “coming” for the person who wrote it after it “endangered” her life.

A fake news story falsely stated that Whoopi believed a fallen Navy SEAL was celebrated during President Trump‘s address to a joint session of Congress just for attention.

“Before we left, something came out on a website — a fake news website — about me. And it endangered my family’s life and it endangered my life. It turns out the entire website was created by a guy who just wanted to see how quickly stories he made up would spread,” Whoopi said during the show on Monday (March 13). “If you say, ‘Whoopi did this,’ people just assume it’s true because nobody has to prove anything. I have had for the last 20 years great relationships with vets and their wives and the veteran’s administration, so when someone writes a bit of a horrible lie, as this man did — he accused me of saying that the woman that was celebrated by the current president, whose husband died, was doing it for the attention.”

“Now, normally people would have to actually have to look up to see what someone said. And when you look on our website, you can see everything that we say — our shows are posted. But unfortunately, people don’t do that,” Whoopi added.

Whoopi wants to have legislation passed so that fake news doesn’t get posted without the person’s permission.

“I know you’re in Costa Rica sir … If I hadn’t been made aware of this, I could have found out about this at the end of a barrel of a gun,” Whoopi said. “So I’m going to try and get some legislation going that says, ‘If you’re going to involve someone in fake news, you should have their permission. You shouldn’t be able to just put stuff out there.’ Because clearly you don’t care what could have happened to me, or to my family — or the fact that there’s a lot of people who said, ‘Well, I know you said it.’”

Whoopi said that she wants these protections in place even to benefit Trump.

“And just so we’re clear, just so we’re really clear, I want these protections in place for the current president, for his family, for my family. Because if you write something like that, or you write something that endangers his life or his family’s life, I’m just as angry at you,” Whoopi said. “So again, it is a lie, all you have to do is check the website and see what actually went on on the show that day. But sir, the fact that you don’t give a crap that it endangered me is unconscionable and I’m going to get my lawyer and I’m coming for you.”



Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Fake News Story | The View