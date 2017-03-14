Tue, 14 March 2017 at 7:09 pm
Zoe Saldana & Husband Marco Perego Share Cute Kiss During Family Outing!
Zoe Saldana and her handsome husband Marco Perego share a cute kiss while out for a sweet treat with their family on Tuesday (March 14) in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old actress was spotted stopping by Yogurtland with Marco and their two-year-old twin sons Cy and Bowie (not pictured).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Saldana
Zoe and the family just arrived back home in the states after a trip to Tokyo. See a collage that she posted on Instagram from the trip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, WENN Posted to: Marco Perego, Zoe Saldana
Sponsored Links by ZergNet