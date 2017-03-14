Top Stories
Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 7:09 pm

Zoe Saldana & Husband Marco Perego Share Cute Kiss During Family Outing!

Zoe Saldana and her handsome husband Marco Perego share a cute kiss while out for a sweet treat with their family on Tuesday (March 14) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted stopping by Yogurtland with Marco and their two-year-old twin sons Cy and Bowie (not pictured).

Zoe and the family just arrived back home in the states after a trip to Tokyo. See a collage that she posted on Instagram from the trip below!

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

