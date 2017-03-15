Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:40 am

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Are Battling It Out Over Daughter Dusty Rose's First Words!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Are Battling It Out Over Daughter Dusty Rose's First Words!

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are having a little healthy competition over their 6-month-old daughter Dusty Rose‘s first words!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 14) in New York City, the 37-year-old entertainer revealed that he wants Dusty‘s first word to be “dada” over “mama” for Behati.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard. You work on it really hard and you do slip it into every single thing you say,” Adam told Jimmy. “If she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, Look at how cute you are! Dada!’ We’ve gotten some ‘dada-esque’ sounds but nothing concrete but I’m working super hard at it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish.”

Adam also talked about coaching on The Voice and later hit the stage with his Maroon 5 bandmates to perform their latest hit single, “Cold.”


Adam Levine – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Adam Levine – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Maroon 5 – ‘Cold’ (The Tonight Show)
