Wed, 15 March 2017 at 12:33 pm

Adele Revealed She Has a Secret Twitter Account

Adele admitted on stage that she has a secret Twitter account that her management doesn’t know about.

“They don’t know I have a secret account—well, obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they,’ I mean my management,” Adele told the crowd at her Brisbane, Australia show. “I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter, because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong thing a lot of the time. So they took that privilege away from me.”

Back in 2015, Adele admitted she had some problems with drunk tweeting.

“I’m not a drinker anymore, but when Twitter first came out I was, like, drunk tweeting,” she previously said during a live show. “And nearly put my foot in it quite a few times.”
