Allison Holker Dances in Bobby Newberry's 'Met You in Egypt' Music Video - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

Allison Holker dances up a storm in her friend Bobby Newberry‘s new music video for “Met You in Egypt” and we have the exclusive premiere on JustJared.com.

The 29-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro directed and choreographed the video alongside Bobby.

“Allison and I have wanted to collaborate for a long time now and we have just been waiting for the right time and project,” Bobby said in a statement. “Once I finished this song I immediately thought about her so I sent her the song and she loved it and we started working on concepts, choreography, and artistic direction. Since it was our first project together we wanted it to be perfect so we spent hours creating — just her and I and coming up with multiple options until we felt like we nailed it.”

“I have always been a fan Bobby‘s music and videos,” Allison added. “So, when he asked me to be involved with this project and he played me the song, I knew this was the perfect chance for us to create something really special. The song is so fire and we wanted to create this new age Egyptian world of our very own. Creating choreography for the music video and dancing in it was such a blast and we created a product that I am so proud of. This is just the beginning for Bobby and I collaborating together. Hope you enjoy!!”



Bobby Newberry – Met You in Egypt ft. Allison Holker