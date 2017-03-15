Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 5:54 pm

Angelina Jolie Says She's a 'Proud American' at UN in Geneva

Angelina Jolie Says She's a 'Proud American' at UN in Geneva

Angelina Jolie delivered a speech at the United Nations in Geneva.

The 41-year-old actress spoke at the annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira De Mello Foundation on Wednesday (March 15) in Switzerland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

‘We need to stand true to the ideals of the UN…we are the UN,” Angie said (via Daily Mail). “There is no shortcut to peace and security… I am a proud American and I am an internationalist.”

The Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation is dedicated to promoting dialogue for the peaceful resolution of conflict.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie un nations geneva 01
angelina jolie un nations geneva 02
angelina jolie un nations geneva 03
angelina jolie un nations geneva 04
angelina jolie un nations geneva 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here