Angelina Jolie Says She's a 'Proud American' at UN in Geneva

Angelina Jolie delivered a speech at the United Nations in Geneva.

The 41-year-old actress spoke at the annual lecture of the Sergio Vieira De Mello Foundation on Wednesday (March 15) in Switzerland.

‘We need to stand true to the ideals of the UN…we are the UN,” Angie said (via Daily Mail). “There is no shortcut to peace and security… I am a proud American and I am an internationalist.”

The Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation is dedicated to promoting dialogue for the peaceful resolution of conflict.