Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch have worked together for years, but there’s rumors going around that they’re more than just friends now.

The 32-year-old actress was recently asked to clear up her relationship with her former How to Get Away With Murder co-star.

“I would like to clear up nothing,” Aja told E! News. “People could think what they want and I’m going to let them.”

“He’s a beautiful man and I think I’m quite a lovely young lady,” she added.

Aja and Alfred recently spent time with her parents in London.

She shared an Instagram photo, writing, Had the best time in Paris and London. Another great adventure with the people I love most in the world!!!”

“My parents love Alfie,” Aja told the site. “They do. They do.”