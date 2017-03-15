Ashley Graham Shines at Urban Arts Partnership Benefit in NYC

Ashley Graham is all smiles as she arrives at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit on Wednesday night (March 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 29-year-old model sparkled in a white dress and silver heels as she was joined on the red carpet by singer Andra Day.

The Urban Arts Partnership helps provide art education for underprivileged students in NYC.

Also spotted arriving at the event was actress and activist Rosie Perez.

