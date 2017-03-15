Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 11:59 pm

Ashley Graham Shines at Urban Arts Partnership Benefit in NYC

Ashley Graham Shines at Urban Arts Partnership Benefit in NYC

Ashley Graham is all smiles as she arrives at the Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit on Wednesday night (March 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 29-year-old model sparkled in a white dress and silver heels as she was joined on the red carpet by singer Andra Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Graham

The Urban Arts Partnership helps provide art education for underprivileged students in NYC.

Also spotted arriving at the event was actress and activist Rosie Perez.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 01
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 02
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 03
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 04
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 05
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 06
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 07
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 08
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 09
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 10
ashley graham shins at urban arts event 11

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Andra Day, Ashley Graham, Rosie Perez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here