Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

The Bachelor's Raven Gates Dishes On What Happened in Fantasy Suite with Nick Viall

Meet the 22 Contestants Competing on 'The Amazing Race'!

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 5:12 pm

Bella Hadid Indulges on Burgers Just Like Us!

Bella Hadid might be a supermodel but she still indulges just like us!

The 20-year-old model shared a funny snap to her Instagram while making a phone call to popular NYC burger joint, 5 Napkin Burger.

Bella shared a screenshot of the call while trying to place an order, but it looks like the eatery wasn’t picking up!

“Pick up the phone baby😩😩😩😩😩❄️⛄️❄️” Bella jokingly captioned the screenshot.

Pictured inside: Bella heading out and about on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Bella Hadid

