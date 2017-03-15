Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have made their first public outing since he revealed he recently completed a substance abuse treatment program.

The former couple was spotted arriving outside a building and getting out of their car on Wednesday (March 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Later that day, Ben chomped down on an apple while leaving a karate class.

He recently revealed that he sought treatment for alcohol addiction, saying he was lucky to have Jen, “who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”