Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Chad Michael Murray is showing off his shirtless body – and a lot more – in this clip from Sun Records, provided exclusively to Just Jared! It’s also giving us flashbacks to one particular scene from One Tree Hill!

In the clip, Chad purposely walks in a room with no clothes on and just a towel covering his genitals. Obviously, his house guest is in total shock! Watch the clip below.

If you can remember, there’s one memorable scene of Chad on One Tree Hill where his clothes disappear from his locker and he runs around in the buff with basketballs covering his body.

Here’s a synopsis from the fourth episode of the season: Sam’s worsening anxiety attacks lead to a radical new medical procedure. Elvis tries to win Trixie back. Overseas, Johnny Cash makes a decision that will affect his girlfriend back home.

The all new episode debuts on Thursday, March 16 at 10pm ET/PT on CMT.