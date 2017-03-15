Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down to Nothing, Bares His Butt for 'Sun Records' (Exclusive Clip!)

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

This 'Game of Thrones' Prank Got Kit Harington Feeling Very Upset!

Wed, 15 March 2017 at 8:10 pm

Chad Michael Murray Travels to NYC Days After Daughter is Born

Chad Michael Murray Travels to NYC Days After Daughter is Born

Chad Michael Murray has to leave his newborn baby girl at home while doing promo for his new show Sun Records.

The 35-year-old actor was spotted making his way through LAX Airport to catch his flight to New York City on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

Chad‘s wife Sarah Roemer gave birth to their second child just two days earlier.

“Hello NYC 4 @LiveKelly @BuzzFeed & an @AOL build talking my new show #SunRecords @CMT & chat about sleepless nights with baby girl. 👶😴🤣❤️,” he tweeted.

In case you missed it, Chad shows off his shirtless body – and a lot more – in this clip we have from Sun Records!!

