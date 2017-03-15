Top Stories
Wed, 15 March 2017 at 10:25 am

Chris Evans on Losing His Virginity: '1999 Was One of the Best Years of My Life'

Chris Evans on Losing His Virginity: '1999 Was One of the Best Years of My Life'

Chris Evans looks so sexy on the cover of Esquire‘s April 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his final days at home before moving to LA: “I know I’m going to L.A. in August. So I go home and that spring I would wake up around noon, saunter into high school just to see my buddies, and we’d go get high in the parking lot. I just f*cked off. I lost my virginity that year. 1999 was one of the best years of my life.”

On being involved in politics: “Look, I’m in a business where you’ve got to sell tickets. But, my God, I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and I didn’t speak up. I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m okay with that.”

On family: “In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds. I’ve always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It’s such a noble endeavor. You can’t choose your family, as opposed to friends. Especially in L.A. You really get to see how friendships are put to the test; it stirs everyone’s egos. But if something goes south with a friend, you have the option to say we’re not friends anymore. Your family—that’s your family. Trying to make that system work and trying to make it not just functional but actually enjoyable is a really challenging endeavor, and that’s certainly how it is with my family.”

Chris also went skydiving and shared a photo for the issue – see it below!

For more from Chris, visit Esquire.com.
Credit: Mark Segal, Chris Evans/Esquire
